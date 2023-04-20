Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The volatility ratio for the week is 25.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 26.93% for BFRG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 53.31% for BFRG’s stock, with a 68.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock

The public float for BFRG is 1.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.63% of that float. The average trading volume for BFRG on April 20, 2023 was 2.28M shares.

BFRG) stock’s latest price update

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.44 in comparison to its previous close of 6.39, however, the company has experienced a 7.83% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BFRG Trading at 68.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.46%, as shares surge +137.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFRG rose by +7.83%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.50. In addition, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. saw 38.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BFRG

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.