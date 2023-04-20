Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG) Stock Observes -47.28% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG) has seen a -19.83% decrease in the past week, with a 0.98% gain in the past month, and a -32.16% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.79% for BNRG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.54% for BNRG’s stock, with a -47.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: BNRG) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BNRG is 4.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.03% of that float. The average trading volume of BNRG on April 20, 2023 was 590.21K shares.

BNRG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: BNRG) has jumped by 11.16 compared to previous close of 1.19. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -19.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BNRG Trading at -6.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.73%, as shares sank -1.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNRG fell by -18.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2889. In addition, Brenmiller Energy Ltd saw -3.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BNRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-723.36 for the present operating margin

-94.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brenmiller Energy Ltd stands at -728.09. The total capital return value is set at -113.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -125.61.

Based on Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG), the company’s capital structure generated 297.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.86. Total debt to assets is 64.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 265.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.24.

Conclusion

In summary, Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.