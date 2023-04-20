bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) has increased by 2.38 when compared to last closing price of 3.36.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 23.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.89. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) by analysts is $6.70, which is $3.26 above the current market price. The public float for BLUE is 81.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 32.27% of that float. On April 20, 2023, the average trading volume of BLUE was 4.43M shares.

BLUE’s Market Performance

The stock of bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) has seen a 23.30% increase in the past week, with a -23.04% drop in the past month, and a -42.90% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.25% for BLUE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.45% for BLUE’s stock, with a -42.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLUE stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for BLUE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BLUE in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $10 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2023.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to BLUE, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on August 02nd of the previous year.

BLUE Trading at -25.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.66%, as shares sank -25.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLUE rose by +23.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.47. In addition, bluebird bio Inc. saw -50.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLUE starting from Leschly Nick, who sale 4,290 shares at the price of $7.80 back on Jan 11. After this action, Leschly Nick now owns 280,149 shares of bluebird bio Inc., valued at $33,480 using the latest closing price.

Obenshain Andrew, the President and CEO of bluebird bio Inc., sale 3,178 shares at $7.80 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that Obenshain Andrew is holding 242,690 shares at $24,802 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10679.79 for the present operating margin

-319.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for bluebird bio Inc. stands at -7411.12. Equity return is now at value -133.50, with -49.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To sum up, bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.