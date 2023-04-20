Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX)’s stock price has dropped by -4.30 in relation to previous closing price of 3.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 35.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BLBX is also noteworthy at -0.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BLBX is $12.00, which is $12.13 above than the current price. The public float for BLBX is 1.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.32% of that float. The average trading volume of BLBX on April 20, 2023 was 510.36K shares.

BLBX’s Market Performance

BLBX’s stock has seen a 35.79% increase for the week, with a 2.70% rise in the past month and a 87.18% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.62% for Blackboxstocks Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.20% for BLBX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.98% for the last 200 days.

BLBX Trading at 5.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.62%, as shares surge +12.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLBX rose by +40.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.22. In addition, Blackboxstocks Inc. saw 180.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLBX starting from KEPLER GUST, who purchase 1,130,002 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Feb 23. After this action, KEPLER GUST now owns 3,462,070 shares of Blackboxstocks Inc., valued at $3,390,006 using the latest closing price.

Balestri Ray, the Director of Blackboxstocks Inc., purchase 8,183 shares at $1.27 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Balestri Ray is holding 125,366 shares at $10,392 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.27 for the present operating margin

+69.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackboxstocks Inc. stands at -42.79. The total capital return value is set at -51.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.89. Equity return is now at value -107.10, with -67.80 for asset returns.

Based on Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX), the company’s capital structure generated 18.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.54. Total debt to assets is 12.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 334.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

In summary, Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.