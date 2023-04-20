Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) is $0.40, which is $5.3 above the current market price. The public float for BRDS is 218.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BRDS on April 20, 2023 was 16.63M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BRDS) stock’s latest price update

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.04 in comparison to its previous close of 0.18, however, the company has experienced a -8.19% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BRDS’s Market Performance

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) has seen a -8.19% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 53.35% gain in the past month and a -32.50% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.65% for BRDS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.13% for BRDS’s stock, with a -46.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRDS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BRDS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BRDS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $6 based on the research report published on January 07th of the previous year 2022.

BRDS Trading at -11.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.60%, as shares surge +30.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRDS fell by -8.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1969. In addition, Bird Global Inc. saw -6.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRDS starting from Ryan Philip Keebler, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.24 back on Mar 29. After this action, Ryan Philip Keebler now owns 250,000 shares of Bird Global Inc., valued at $12,000 using the latest closing price.

Ryan Philip Keebler, the Director of Bird Global Inc., purchase 200,000 shares at $0.13 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27, which means that Ryan Philip Keebler is holding 200,000 shares at $25,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-104.44 for the present operating margin

+13.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bird Global Inc. stands at -146.63. The total capital return value is set at -111.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -186.66. Equity return is now at value -278.00, with -101.20 for asset returns.

Based on Bird Global Inc. (BRDS), the company’s capital structure generated 330.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.76. Total debt to assets is 36.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 229.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.