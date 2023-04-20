Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Stock Records -59.84% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) has gone down by -31.94% for the week, with a -31.94% drop in the past month and a -59.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.84% for BNGO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -30.39% for BNGO stock, with a simple moving average of -60.92% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.26. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for BNGO is 291.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 20.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BNGO on April 20, 2023 was 6.59M shares.

BNGO) stock’s latest price update

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO)’s stock price has plunge by -2.04relation to previous closing price of 0.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -31.94% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/12/21 that Airbnb, Merck, High Tide, Square: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of BNGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNGO stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for BNGO by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for BNGO in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $4 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BNGO reach a price target of $3.50. The rating they have provided for BNGO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 12th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to BNGO, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on July 18th of the previous year.

BNGO Trading at -41.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.11%, as shares sank -35.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNGO fell by -31.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0356. In addition, Bionano Genomics Inc. saw -49.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BNGO starting from Linney Yvonne, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $3.62 back on Aug 15. After this action, Linney Yvonne now owns 0 shares of Bionano Genomics Inc., valued at $72,402 using the latest closing price.

BARKER DAVID L, the Director of Bionano Genomics Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $1.60 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that BARKER DAVID L is holding 13,894 shares at $16,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BNGO

Equity return is now at value -47.10, with -40.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.