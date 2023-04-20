BiomX Inc. (PHGE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.32.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BiomX Inc. (PHGE) is $8.00, which is $7.63 above the current market price. The public float for PHGE is 24.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PHGE on April 20, 2023 was 246.30K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PHGE) stock’s latest price update

BiomX Inc. (AMEX: PHGE)’s stock price has gone rise by 19.00 in comparison to its previous close of 0.31, however, the company has experienced a 32.51% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PHGE’s Market Performance

PHGE’s stock has risen by 32.51% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.10% and a quarterly rise of 45.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.50% for BiomX Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.49% for PHGE’s stock, with a -12.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHGE stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for PHGE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHGE in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $25 based on the research report published on April 15th of the previous year 2021.

PHGE Trading at 9.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.11%, as shares surge +10.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHGE rose by +35.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2982. In addition, BiomX Inc. saw 97.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHGE starting from OrbiMed Israel BioFund GP Limi, who purchase 348,000 shares at the price of $0.24 back on Feb 27. After this action, OrbiMed Israel BioFund GP Limi now owns 3,161,489 shares of BiomX Inc., valued at $85,260 using the latest closing price.

Ugwumba Chidozie, the Exit Form 4 – former 10% owner of BiomX Inc., sale 1,501 shares at $0.38 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that Ugwumba Chidozie is holding 2,997,025 shares at $567 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHGE

Equity return is now at value -94.10, with -50.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.65.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BiomX Inc. (PHGE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.