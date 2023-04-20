Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ: BDRX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.07 in relation to its previous close of 0.28. However, the company has experienced a 11.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ: BDRX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.13.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) is $3149.49, The public float for BDRX is 14.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BDRX on April 20, 2023 was 2.07M shares.

BDRX’s Market Performance

BDRX stock saw a decrease of 11.80% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -78.55% and a quarterly a decrease of -89.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 37.59% for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -46.97% for BDRX’s stock, with a -95.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BDRX Trading at -80.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 37.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.34%, as shares sank -80.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -91.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDRX rose by +11.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4764. In addition, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc saw -92.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BDRX

Equity return is now at value -75.60, with -52.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.