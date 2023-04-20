BCE Inc. (BCE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE) is above average at 21.22x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.63.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BCE Inc. (BCE) is $48.70, which is $1.82 above the current market price. The public float for BCE is 911.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.67% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BCE on April 20, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BCE) stock’s latest price update

BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.06 in relation to its previous close of 47.41. However, the company has experienced a -1.32% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BCE’s Market Performance

BCE’s stock has fallen by -1.32% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.42% and a quarterly rise of 2.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.27% for BCE Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.16% for BCE stock, with a simple moving average of 2.43% for the last 200 days.

BCE Trading at 5.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.14%, as shares surge +8.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCE fell by -1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.16. In addition, BCE Inc. saw 7.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BCE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.65 for the present operating margin

+30.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for BCE Inc. stands at +11.86. The total capital return value is set at 10.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.76. Equity return is now at value 14.30, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on BCE Inc. (BCE), the company’s capital structure generated 143.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.00. Total debt to assets is 46.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 151.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BCE Inc. (BCE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.