Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) is 10.40x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BBWI is 1.71. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) is $49.56, which is $14.05 above the current market price. The public float for BBWI is 222.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.71% of that float. On April 20, 2023, BBWI’s average trading volume was 3.12M shares.

BBWI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) has increased by 0.68 when compared to last closing price of 35.36. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.12% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/06/23 that Bath & Body Works CFO to Leave as Retailer Battles Softer Demand

BBWI’s Market Performance

BBWI’s stock has fallen by -2.12% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.24% and a quarterly drop of -21.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.80% for Bath & Body Works Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.68% for BBWI stock, with a simple moving average of -6.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBWI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBWI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for BBWI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BBWI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $48 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

BBWI Trading at -8.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -0.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBWI fell by -2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.20. In addition, Bath & Body Works Inc. saw -15.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBWI starting from Arlin Wendy C., who sale 1,625 shares at the price of $38.29 back on Mar 28. After this action, Arlin Wendy C. now owns 91,072 shares of Bath & Body Works Inc., valued at $62,222 using the latest closing price.

Mazurek Thomas E., the Chief Supply Chain Officer of Bath & Body Works Inc., sale 16,338 shares at $42.25 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that Mazurek Thomas E. is holding 11,225 shares at $690,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBWI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.17 for the present operating margin

+43.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bath & Body Works Inc. stands at +10.50. The total capital return value is set at 32.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.86. Equity return is now at value -31.60, with 15.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.