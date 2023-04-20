B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG)’s stock price has plunge by -2.17relation to previous closing price of 4.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.47% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) is 16.92x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for B2Gold Corp. (BTG) is $5.51, which is $1.12 above the current market price. The public float for BTG is 1.06B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.93% of that float. On April 20, 2023, BTG’s average trading volume was 10.00M shares.

BTG’s Market Performance

BTG stock saw an increase of -4.47% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.85% and a quarterly increase of 0.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.09% for B2Gold Corp. (BTG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.56% for BTG’s stock, with a 16.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BTG by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BTG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $5 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2021.

BTG Trading at 9.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares surge +13.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTG fell by -4.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.06. In addition, B2Gold Corp. saw 13.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.14 for the present operating margin

+34.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for B2Gold Corp. stands at +14.60. The total capital return value is set at 16.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.43.

Based on B2Gold Corp. (BTG), the company’s capital structure generated 1.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.87. Total debt to assets is 1.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of B2Gold Corp. (BTG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.