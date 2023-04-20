AutoNation Inc. (AN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.34 compared to its previous closing price of 136.32. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported 27 min ago that Auto Dealers Feel the Squeeze

Is It Worth Investing in AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) is above average at 5.61x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.09.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AutoNation Inc. (AN) is $158.56, which is $24.75 above the current market price. The public float for AN is 40.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AN on April 20, 2023 was 769.89K shares.

AN’s Market Performance

AN’s stock has seen a 1.48% increase for the week, with a 3.58% rise in the past month and a 21.64% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.83% for AutoNation Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.72% for AN’s stock, with a 12.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $130 based on the research report published on February 21st of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AN reach a price target of $96, previously predicting the price at $104. The rating they have provided for AN stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to AN, setting the target price at $126 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

AN Trading at -0.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +7.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AN rose by +2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $131.40. In addition, AutoNation Inc. saw 25.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AN starting from LAMPERT EDWARD S, who sale 17,637 shares at the price of $135.01 back on Apr 14. After this action, LAMPERT EDWARD S now owns 5,267,779 shares of AutoNation Inc., valued at $2,381,118 using the latest closing price.

LAMPERT EDWARD S, the 10% Owner of AutoNation Inc., sale 47,239 shares at $135.37 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that LAMPERT EDWARD S is holding 5,285,416 shares at $6,394,578 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.39 for the present operating margin

+18.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for AutoNation Inc. stands at +5.11. The total capital return value is set at 32.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.49. Equity return is now at value 61.40, with 14.40 for asset returns.

Based on AutoNation Inc. (AN), the company’s capital structure generated 210.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.79. Total debt to assets is 41.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.77 and the total asset turnover is 2.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AutoNation Inc. (AN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.