Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Stock Sees a-1.23 Decrease

In the past week, ALV stock has gone up by 2.24%, with a monthly gain of 2.63% and a quarterly surge of 14.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.89% for Autoliv Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.57% for ALV’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) is 19.15x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALV is 1.71. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Autoliv Inc. (ALV) is $98.86, which is $11.65 above the current market price. The public float for ALV is 85.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.40% of that float. On April 20, 2023, ALV’s average trading volume was 1.25M shares.

ALV) stock’s latest price update

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.23 compared to its previous closing price of 92.91. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALV stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ALV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALV in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $130 based on the research report published on February 21st of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALV reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for ALV stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on February 15th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to ALV, setting the target price at $86 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

ALV Trading at 0.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares surge +4.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALV rose by +2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.55. In addition, Autoliv Inc. saw 19.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALV starting from Westin Fredrik, who sold 1,505 shares at the price of $97.45 back on Mar 06. After this action, Westin Fredrik now owns 4,142 shares of Autoliv Inc., valued at $146,662 using the latest closing price.

Bratt Mikael sale 1,154 shares at $90.17 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Bratt Mikael is holding 13,321 shares at $104,056 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.40 for the present operating margin

+15.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Autoliv Inc. stands at +4.78. The total capital return value is set at 12.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.35. Equity return is now at value 16.40, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Autoliv Inc. (ALV), the company’s capital structure generated 73.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.39. Total debt to assets is 24.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Autoliv Inc. (ALV) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.