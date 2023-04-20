Home  »  Companies   »  Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Stock: What the Analyst...

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 3.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) by analysts is $1.19, The public float for ACB is 299.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.39% of that float. On April 20, 2023, the average trading volume of ACB was 5.20M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

ACB) stock’s latest price update

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.99 compared to its previous closing price of 0.64. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ACB’s Market Performance

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) has experienced a -4.99% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.91% drop in the past month, and a -33.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.61% for ACB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.58% for ACB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -45.63% for the last 200 days.

ACB Trading at -18.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -11.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACB fell by -4.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6650. In addition, Aurora Cannabis Inc. saw -32.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ACB

Equity return is now at value -243.90, with -144.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​