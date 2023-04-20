Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 3.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) by analysts is $1.19, The public float for ACB is 299.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.39% of that float. On April 20, 2023, the average trading volume of ACB was 5.20M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ACB) stock’s latest price update

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.99 compared to its previous closing price of 0.64. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ACB’s Market Performance

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) has experienced a -4.99% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.91% drop in the past month, and a -33.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.61% for ACB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.58% for ACB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -45.63% for the last 200 days.

ACB Trading at -18.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -11.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACB fell by -4.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6650. In addition, Aurora Cannabis Inc. saw -32.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ACB

Equity return is now at value -243.90, with -144.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.