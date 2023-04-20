Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 3.89.

The public float for AULT is 361.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AULT on April 20, 2023 was 7.84M shares.

AULT) stock’s latest price update

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.58 in relation to its previous close of 0.11. However, the company has experienced a 9.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AULT’s Market Performance

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) has seen a 9.59% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 27.27% gain in the past month and a -19.19% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.82% for AULT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.96% for AULT’s stock, with a -38.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AULT Trading at 2.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AULT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.66%, as shares surge +19.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AULT rose by +9.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1018. In addition, Ault Alliance Inc. saw -8.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AULT starting from Ault Alliance, Inc., who purchase 500 shares at the price of $2.05 back on Mar 28. After this action, Ault Alliance, Inc. now owns 1,807,500 shares of Ault Alliance Inc., valued at $1,025 using the latest closing price.

Ault Alliance, Inc., the 10% Owner of Ault Alliance Inc., purchase 11,000 shares at $0.19 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Ault Alliance, Inc. is holding 1,434,182 shares at $2,144 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AULT

Equity return is now at value -29.70, with -15.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.