Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV)’s stock price has dropped by -8.74 in relation to previous closing price of 0.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -25.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/28/22 that Atlis Motor Stock Falls Sharply After Surging More Than 700% Over 2 Days

Is It Worth Investing in Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) is $2.00, which is $1.52 above the current market price. The public float for AMV is 9.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMV on April 20, 2023 was 3.07M shares.

AMV’s Market Performance

AMV stock saw a decrease of -25.50% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -31.36% and a quarterly a decrease of -89.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.41% for Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.18% for AMV’s stock, with a -93.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AMV Trading at -50.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.83%, as shares sank -26.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -84.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMV fell by -26.36%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5714. In addition, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. saw -85.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMV

The total capital return value is set at -1,932.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2,271.77.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.