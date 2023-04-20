Assessing the Risk and Potential of Zuora Inc.’s (ZUO) Stock

In the past week, ZUO stock has gone down by -2.33%, with a monthly decline of -4.35% and a quarterly surge of 27.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.06% for Zuora Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.63% for ZUO’s stock, with a 8.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZUO is 1.84. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ZUO is 122.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.95% of that float. On April 20, 2023, ZUO’s average trading volume was 1.10M shares.

ZUO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) has jumped by 1.62 compared to previous close of 8.65. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZUO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZUO stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for ZUO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZUO in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $11 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZUO reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for ZUO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 21st, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to ZUO, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

ZUO Trading at -3.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZUO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares sank -7.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZUO fell by -2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.18. In addition, Zuora Inc. saw 38.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZUO starting from Traube Robert J., who sale 19,335 shares at the price of $9.00 back on Apr 10. After this action, Traube Robert J. now owns 36,892 shares of Zuora Inc., valued at $173,998 using the latest closing price.

McElhatton Todd, the Chief Financial Officer of Zuora Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $9.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that McElhatton Todd is holding 135,775 shares at $67,497 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZUO

Equity return is now at value -119.50, with -29.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Zuora Inc. (ZUO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.