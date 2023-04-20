Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ARDX is 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ARDX is $6.75, which is $1.45 above the current price. The public float for ARDX is 184.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARDX on April 20, 2023 was 7.48M shares.

ARDX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) has surged by 0.20 when compared to previous closing price of 4.89, but the company has seen a 8.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/17/22 that Ardelyx Skyrockets. Its Kidney Disease Drug Is a Step Closer to FDA Approval.

ARDX’s Market Performance

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) has seen a 8.89% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 26.29% gain in the past month and a 52.17% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.96% for ARDX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.57% for ARDX’s stock, with a 129.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARDX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for ARDX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ARDX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $6 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARDX reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for ARDX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 17th, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Neutral” to ARDX, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on May 06th of the previous year.

ARDX Trading at 28.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.69%, as shares surge +18.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARDX rose by +8.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +730.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.51. In addition, Ardelyx Inc. saw 71.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARDX starting from Rosenbaum David P., who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $4.63 back on Mar 29. After this action, Rosenbaum David P. now owns 113,096 shares of Ardelyx Inc., valued at $13,888 using the latest closing price.

RAAB MICHAEL, the President & CEO of Ardelyx Inc., sale 13,449 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that RAAB MICHAEL is holding 896,012 shares at $40,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-122.24 for the present operating margin

+83.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ardelyx Inc. stands at -128.85. The total capital return value is set at -46.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.68. Equity return is now at value -95.20, with -45.10 for asset returns.

Based on Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX), the company’s capital structure generated 48.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.67. Total debt to assets is 25.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.