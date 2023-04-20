Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)’s stock price has plunge by 0.70relation to previous closing price of 166.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.70% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 5 hours ago that Apple CEO Tim Cook Meets Prime Minister Modi, as Tech Giant Looks to Expand in India

Is It Worth Investing in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Right Now?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AAPL is at 1.30. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 26 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AAPL is $171.41, which is $2.87 above the current market price. The public float for AAPL is 15.81B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.71% of that float. The average trading volume for AAPL on April 20, 2023 was 64.35M shares.

AAPL’s Market Performance

The stock of Apple Inc. (AAPL) has seen a 4.70% increase in the past week, with a 6.50% rise in the past month, and a 23.98% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.59% for AAPL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.29% for AAPL stock, with a simple moving average of 11.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAPL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AAPL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AAPL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $190 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAPL reach a price target of $168, previously predicting the price at $158. The rating they have provided for AAPL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 06th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to AAPL, setting the target price at $199 in the report published on March 06th of the current year.

AAPL Trading at 7.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +5.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAPL rose by +4.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $162.71. In addition, Apple Inc. saw 29.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAPL starting from Maestri Luca, who sale 69,996 shares at the price of $165.25 back on Apr 13. After this action, Maestri Luca now owns 107,661 shares of Apple Inc., valued at $11,566,839 using the latest closing price.

Maestri Luca, the Senior Vice President, CFO of Apple Inc., sale 200 shares at $164.92 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that Maestri Luca is holding 177,657 shares at $32,984 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.29 for the present operating margin

+43.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apple Inc. stands at +25.31. The total capital return value is set at 62.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 58.22. Equity return is now at value 163.50, with 27.50 for asset returns.

Based on Apple Inc. (AAPL), the company’s capital structure generated 261.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.33. Total debt to assets is 37.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 216.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apple Inc. (AAPL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.