Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP)

The price-to-earnings ratio for TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) is above average at 48.00x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TOP is 5.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.46% of that float. The average trading volume of TOP on April 20, 2023 was 268.91K shares.

TOP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) has increased by 4.52 when compared to last closing price of 5.97.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 37.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/01/22 that Zhong Yang Financial Is the Latest Microcap IPO to Pop

TOP’s Market Performance

TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) has experienced a 37.75% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.84% rise in the past month, and a 26.06% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.99% for TOP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.97% for TOP’s stock, with a -31.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TOP Trading at 29.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.56%, as shares surge +9.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOP rose by +37.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.50. In addition, TOP Financial Group Limited saw 27.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.78 for the present operating margin

+64.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for TOP Financial Group Limited stands at +44.64. The total capital return value is set at 41.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 41.20.

Based on TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP), the company’s capital structure generated 2.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.35.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.65.

Conclusion

In summary, TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.