Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of General Electric Company (GE)

The price-to-earnings ratio for General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is above average at 182.38x. The 36-month beta value for GE is also noteworthy at 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GE is $102.82, which is $1.86 above than the current price. The public float for GE is 1.08B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.54% of that float. The average trading volume of GE on April 20, 2023 was 7.48M shares.

GE) stock’s latest price update

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE)’s stock price has soared by 0.57 in relation to previous closing price of 98.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/10/23 that GE’s Secret Jet Engine Is a Secret Weapon for the Stock

GE’s Market Performance

General Electric Company (GE) has seen a 5.24% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.13% gain in the past month and a 24.93% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.67% for GE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.24% for GE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 45.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GE stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GE in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $88 based on the research report published on March 06th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GE reach a price target of $98, previously predicting the price at $93. The rating they have provided for GE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to GE, setting the target price at $104 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

GE Trading at 11.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.52% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares surge +7.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GE rose by +5.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +100.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.45. In addition, General Electric Company saw 51.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GE starting from Pecresse Jerome, who sale 1,442 shares at the price of $74.13 back on May 11. After this action, Pecresse Jerome now owns 15,943 shares of General Electric Company, valued at $106,895 using the latest closing price.

Reynolds Paula Rosput, the Director of General Electric Company, purchase 1,200 shares at $77.65 during a trade that took place back on May 06, which means that Reynolds Paula Rosput is holding 5,563 shares at $93,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.23 for the present operating margin

+27.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Electric Company stands at +1.13. The total capital return value is set at 5.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.23. Equity return is now at value -0.20, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on General Electric Company (GE), the company’s capital structure generated 95.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.86. Total debt to assets is 18.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

In summary, General Electric Company (GE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.