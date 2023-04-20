Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) is above average at 123.94x. The 36-month beta value for EXK is also noteworthy at 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EXK is $5.08, which is $0.81 above than the current price. The public float for EXK is 187.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.07% of that float. The average trading volume of EXK on April 20, 2023 was 2.58M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EXK) stock’s latest price update

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.08 compared to its previous closing price of 4.22. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EXK’s Market Performance

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) has experienced a -4.44% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 17.53% rise in the past month, and a 17.53% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.81% for EXK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.60% for EXK’s stock, with a 22.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXK

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to EXK, setting the target price at $4.75 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

EXK Trading at 19.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, as shares surge +24.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXK fell by -4.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.95. In addition, Endeavour Silver Corp. saw 26.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EXK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.56 for the present operating margin

+16.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Endeavour Silver Corp. stands at +2.95. The total capital return value is set at 8.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.15. Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK), the company’s capital structure generated 4.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.70. Total debt to assets is 3.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.77.

Conclusion

In summary, Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.