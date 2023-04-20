Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Arrival (ARVL)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ARVL is $268.44, which is -$2.02 below than the current price. The public float for ARVL is 7.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.24% of that float. The average trading volume of ARVL on April 20, 2023 was 265.77K shares.

ARVL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) has dropped by -12.00 compared to previous close of 4.00. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -39.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/30/22 that Arrival Stock Soars as Microfactory Builds First Electric Van

ARVL’s Market Performance

Arrival (ARVL) has seen a -39.31% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -56.03% decline in the past month and a -84.32% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.39% for ARVL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -44.84% for ARVL’s stock, with a -89.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARVL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARVL stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for ARVL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARVL in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $17 based on the research report published on October 06th of the previous year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARVL reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for ARVL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 03rd, 2021.

ARVL Trading at -67.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.56%, as shares sank -56.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -82.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARVL fell by -39.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.16. In addition, Arrival saw -55.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARVL

Equity return is now at value -19.30, with -14.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.70.

Conclusion

In summary, Arrival (ARVL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.