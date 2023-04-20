Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) is above average at 19.97x. The 36-month beta value for ABC is also noteworthy at 0.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ABC is $184.40, which is $19.92 above than the current price. The public float for ABC is 162.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.37% of that float. The average trading volume of ABC on April 20, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

ABC) stock’s latest price update

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.75 in comparison to its previous close of 167.41, however, the company has experienced a -0.57% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/24/23 that Drug Distributor AmerisourceBergen to Change Name to Cencora

ABC’s Market Performance

ABC’s stock has fallen by -0.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.90% and a quarterly rise of 0.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.55% for AmerisourceBergen Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.64% for ABC’s stock, with a 6.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ABC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ABC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $185 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABC reach a price target of $185. The rating they have provided for ABC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 31st, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ABC, setting the target price at $169 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

ABC Trading at 4.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares surge +5.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABC fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $162.25. In addition, AmerisourceBergen Corporation saw -0.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABC starting from COLLIS STEVEN H, who sale 10,499 shares at the price of $167.34 back on Apr 11. After this action, COLLIS STEVEN H now owns 257,967 shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation, valued at $1,756,903 using the latest closing price.

COLLIS STEVEN H, the Chairman, President & CEO of AmerisourceBergen Corporation, sale 10,499 shares at $150.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that COLLIS STEVEN H is holding 257,967 shares at $1,574,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.15 for the present operating margin

+3.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for AmerisourceBergen Corporation stands at +0.71. The total capital return value is set at 38.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.89 and the total asset turnover is 4.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In summary, AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.