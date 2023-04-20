Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AFRM is $13.97, which is $2.05 above than the current price. The public float for AFRM is 221.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.62% of that float. The average trading volume of AFRM on April 20, 2023 was 18.29M shares.

AFRM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) has decreased by -1.63 when compared to last closing price of 11.68.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/09/23 that Affirm Remains Attractive. Buy Now, Pay Later Firms Adjust to Rising Rates.

AFRM’s Market Performance

AFRM’s stock has risen by 5.03% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 23.68% and a quarterly drop of -11.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.31% for Affirm Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.93% for AFRM’s stock, with a -34.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFRM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AFRM by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for AFRM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $15 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFRM reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for AFRM stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on February 09th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to AFRM, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

AFRM Trading at -3.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.65%, as shares surge +9.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFRM rose by +5.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.79. In addition, Affirm Holdings Inc. saw 18.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFRM starting from Rabois Keith, who sale 17,286 shares at the price of $11.15 back on Apr 03. After this action, Rabois Keith now owns 0 shares of Affirm Holdings Inc., valued at $192,711 using the latest closing price.

Rabois Keith, the Director of Affirm Holdings Inc., sale 17,287 shares at $12.77 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Rabois Keith is holding 17,286 shares at $220,673 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.88 for the present operating margin

+88.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Affirm Holdings Inc. stands at -52.43. The total capital return value is set at -10.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.78. Equity return is now at value -31.70, with -11.20 for asset returns.

Based on Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM), the company’s capital structure generated 155.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.87. Total debt to assets is 58.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 154.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.51.

Conclusion

In summary, Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.