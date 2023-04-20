Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD)

The 36-month beta value for AEMD is also noteworthy at 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AEMD is $7.38, which is $6.76 above than the current price. The public float for AEMD is 22.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.90% of that float. The average trading volume of AEMD on April 20, 2023 was 948.38K shares.

AEMD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) has jumped by 48.63 compared to previous close of 0.42. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 64.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AEMD’s Market Performance

AEMD’s stock has risen by 64.45% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 62.06% and a quarterly rise of 29.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.08% for Aethlon Medical Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 61.94% for AEMD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.49% for the last 200 days.

AEMD Trading at 41.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.19%, as shares surge +50.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEMD rose by +54.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3954. In addition, Aethlon Medical Inc. saw 126.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AEMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3542.53 for the present operating margin

+47.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aethlon Medical Inc. stands at -3540.90. The total capital return value is set at -77.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -76.68. Equity return is now at value -71.90, with -62.10 for asset returns.

Based on Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD), the company’s capital structure generated 4.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.08. Total debt to assets is 3.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -552.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.95.

Conclusion

In summary, Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.