An In-Depth Look at Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc.’s (LSDI) Stock Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 19.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.64% for LSDI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.67% for LSDI’s stock, with a -43.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: LSDI) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LSDI is 11.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.14% of that float. On April 20, 2023, LSDI’s average trading volume was 357.06K shares.

LSDI) stock’s latest price update

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: LSDI)’s stock price has plunge by -18.14relation to previous closing price of 1.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.60% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LSDI Trading at -43.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.35%, as shares sank -31.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSDI rose by +0.80%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0747. In addition, Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. saw -69.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LSDI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (LSDI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.