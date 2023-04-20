Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) is 15.41x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ABEV is 1.08.

The average price recommended by analysts for Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is $3.58, which is $0.65 above the current market price. The public float for ABEV is 4.41B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.60% of that float. On April 20, 2023, ABEV’s average trading volume was 23.43M shares.

ABEV) stock’s latest price update

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV)’s stock price has dropped by -2.40 in relation to previous closing price of 2.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ABEV’s Market Performance

ABEV’s stock has fallen by -4.04% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.34% and a quarterly rise of 7.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.67% for Ambev S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.42% for ABEV’s stock, with a 1.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABEV

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to ABEV, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

ABEV Trading at 7.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +8.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABEV fell by -4.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.82. In addition, Ambev S.A. saw 4.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ABEV

Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 10.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ambev S.A. (ABEV) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.