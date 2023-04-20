Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM)’s stock price has dropped by -1.58 in relation to previous closing price of 44.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) is 55.81x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) is $51.00, which is $4.65 above the current market price. The public float for ALGM is 87.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.54% of that float. On April 20, 2023, ALGM’s average trading volume was 1.57M shares.

ALGM’s Market Performance

ALGM stock saw a decrease of -2.63% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.27% and a quarterly a decrease of 30.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.40% for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.92% for ALGM’s stock, with a 40.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGM stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for ALGM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ALGM in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $30 based on the research report published on May 25th of the previous year 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to ALGM, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

ALGM Trading at -2.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares sank -6.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGM fell by -2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +118.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.75. In addition, Allegro MicroSystems Inc. saw 45.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGM starting from Lury Richard R., who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $42.58 back on Feb 08. After this action, Lury Richard R. now owns 27,663 shares of Allegro MicroSystems Inc., valued at $255,480 using the latest closing price.

Lynch Susan D, the Director of Allegro MicroSystems Inc., purchase 240 shares at $41.53 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Lynch Susan D is holding 12,523 shares at $9,967 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.25 for the present operating margin

+53.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. stands at +15.53. The total capital return value is set at 20.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.27. Equity return is now at value 18.80, with 15.60 for asset returns.

Based on Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM), the company’s capital structure generated 5.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.34. Total debt to assets is 4.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.91.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.