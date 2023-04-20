Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.88 in comparison to its previous close of 1.70, however, the company has experienced a 37.40% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AGEN is also noteworthy at 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AGEN is $7.06, which is $5.26 above than the current price. The public float for AGEN is 255.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.63% of that float. The average trading volume of AGEN on April 20, 2023 was 4.95M shares.

AGEN’s Market Performance

AGEN’s stock has seen a 37.40% increase for the week, with a 9.76% rise in the past month and a -33.33% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.66% for Agenus Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.68% for AGEN’s stock, with a -24.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGEN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AGEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AGEN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $8 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

SMBC Nikko, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGEN reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for AGEN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 28th, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to AGEN, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

AGEN Trading at -0.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.72%, as shares surge +10.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGEN rose by +37.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5125. In addition, Agenus Inc. saw -25.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In summary, Agenus Inc. (AGEN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.