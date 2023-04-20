Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) has decreased by -5.68 when compared to last closing price of 75.29. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.81% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) Right Now?

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ACHC is at 1.31. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for ACHC is 89.57M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.11% of that float. The average trading volume for ACHC on April 20, 2023 was 576.36K shares.

ACHC’s Market Performance

ACHC’s stock has seen a -5.81% decrease for the week, with a 0.07% rise in the past month and a -14.93% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.96% for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.33% for ACHC stock, with a simple moving average of -11.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACHC stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ACHC by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for ACHC in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $63 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACHC reach a price target of $95, previously predicting the price at $90. The rating they have provided for ACHC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 12th, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to ACHC, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on June 17th of the previous year.

ACHC Trading at -4.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares surge +1.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACHC fell by -6.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.74. In addition, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. saw -13.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACHC starting from GRIECO WILLIAM, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $82.54 back on Sep 07. After this action, GRIECO WILLIAM now owns 73,811 shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc., valued at $412,700 using the latest closing price.

Howard Christopher L, the EVP, GC and Secretary of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc., sale 12,214 shares at $81.67 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Howard Christopher L is holding 149,147 shares at $997,517 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.09 for the present operating margin

+23.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. stands at +10.46. The total capital return value is set at 10.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.48. Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Based on Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC), the company’s capital structure generated 54.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.39. Total debt to assets is 30.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.