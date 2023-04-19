What Recent Market Trends Mean for Virax Biolabs Group Limited’s (VRAX) Stock

In the past week, VRAX stock has gone up by 1.64%, with a monthly decline of -14.32% and a quarterly plunge of -25.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.63% for Virax Biolabs Group Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.74% for VRAX stock, with a simple moving average of -77.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ: VRAX) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) is $2.60, The public float for VRAX is 8.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.29% of that float. On April 19, 2023, VRAX’s average trading volume was 1.39M shares.

VRAX) stock’s latest price update

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ: VRAX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.24 in relation to its previous close of 0.60. However, the company has experienced a 1.64% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VRAX Trading at -21.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.89%, as shares sank -11.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRAX rose by +8.25%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6570. In addition, Virax Biolabs Group Limited saw -19.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VRAX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.