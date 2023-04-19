What Recent Market Trends Mean for Raymond James Financial Inc.’s (RJF) Stock

The stock of Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) has seen a 4.52% increase in the past week, with a 10.00% gain in the past month, and a -17.25% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.74% for RJF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.12% for RJF stock, with a simple moving average of -8.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Right Now?

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RJF is 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for RJF is $113.10, which is $17.74 above the current price. The public float for RJF is 193.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RJF on April 19, 2023 was 1.60M shares.

RJF) stock’s latest price update

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF)’s stock price has plunge by 0.99relation to previous closing price of 95.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.52% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of RJF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RJF stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for RJF by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for RJF in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $120 based on the research report published on December 19th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RJF reach a price target of $127. The rating they have provided for RJF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to RJF, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

RJF Trading at -3.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RJF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares surge +5.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RJF rose by +4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.35. In addition, Raymond James Financial Inc. saw -9.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RJF starting from Perry Jodi, who sale 6,343 shares at the price of $112.30 back on Feb 06. After this action, Perry Jodi now owns 7,150 shares of Raymond James Financial Inc., valued at $712,319 using the latest closing price.

Raney Steven M, the President & CEO RJBank of Raymond James Financial Inc., sale 5,577 shares at $107.58 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Raney Steven M is holding 56,537 shares at $599,972 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RJF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.11 for the present operating margin

+94.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Raymond James Financial Inc. stands at +13.48. Equity return is now at value 16.90, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.