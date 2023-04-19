What Recent Market Trends Mean for Inozyme Pharma Inc.’s (INZY) Stock

In the past week, INZY stock has gone up by 14.15%, with a monthly gain of 125.00% and a quarterly surge of 263.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.78% for Inozyme Pharma Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 28.11% for INZY stock, with a simple moving average of 119.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) Right Now?

The public float for INZY is 39.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.15% of that float. On April 19, 2023, INZY’s average trading volume was 1.72M shares.

INZY) stock’s latest price update

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.50 in relation to its previous close of 6.00. However, the company has experienced a 14.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of INZY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INZY stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for INZY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INZY in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $6 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INZY reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for INZY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 26th, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to INZY, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on February 07th of the previous year.

INZY Trading at 72.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INZY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.89%, as shares surge +100.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +120.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INZY rose by +12.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.00. In addition, Inozyme Pharma Inc. saw 491.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INZY starting from Hopfner Robert Lorne, who purchase 344,592 shares at the price of $4.54 back on Mar 29. After this action, Hopfner Robert Lorne now owns 3,213,586 shares of Inozyme Pharma Inc., valued at $1,563,724 using the latest closing price.

Hopfner Robert Lorne, the Director of Inozyme Pharma Inc., purchase 156,766 shares at $4.16 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that Hopfner Robert Lorne is holding 2,868,994 shares at $652,335 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INZY

Equity return is now at value -54.00, with -47.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.93.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.