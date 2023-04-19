VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNE)’s stock price has increased by 39.68 compared to its previous closing price of 3.13. However, the company has seen a 59.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNE) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VYNE is 1.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VYNE is $63.33, which is $58.96 above the current price. The public float for VYNE is 3.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VYNE on April 19, 2023 was 20.62K shares.

VYNE’s Market Performance

VYNE stock saw an increase of 59.57% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 71.45% and a quarterly increase of -2.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.09% for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 58.63% for VYNE stock, with a simple moving average of -4.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VYNE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VYNE stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for VYNE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VYNE in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $7 based on the research report published on December 06th of the previous year 2021.

VYNE Trading at 40.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VYNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.75%, as shares surge +52.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VYNE rose by +50.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.83. In addition, VYNE Therapeutics Inc. saw 61.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VYNE starting from LEPORE PATRICK G, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $2.48 back on Mar 20. After this action, LEPORE PATRICK G now owns 23,472 shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc., valued at $49,680 using the latest closing price.

Harsch Mutya, the Chief Legal Officer and GC of VYNE Therapeutics Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $2.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Harsch Mutya is holding 22,721 shares at $25,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VYNE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7189.73 for the present operating margin

The net margin for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. stands at -7116.35. The total capital return value is set at -85.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -84.81. Equity return is now at value -52.90, with -44.80 for asset returns.

Based on VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -44.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.