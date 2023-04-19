Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) has decreased by -4.77 when compared to last closing price of 22.42. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.61% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) is above average at 8.15x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VIST is $25.19, which is $2.95 above than the current price. The public float for VIST is 84.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.35% of that float. The average trading volume of VIST on April 19, 2023 was 680.43K shares.

VIST’s Market Performance

VIST stock saw an increase of -1.61% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 27.54% and a quarterly increase of 37.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.40% for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.98% for VIST’s stock, with a 59.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VIST Trading at 14.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares surge +22.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIST fell by -2.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +183.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.34. In addition, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. saw 36.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.76 for the present operating margin

+54.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. stands at +23.56. The total capital return value is set at 38.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.94.

Based on Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST), the company’s capital structure generated 68.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.67. Total debt to assets is 28.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

In summary, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.