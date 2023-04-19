Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) has increased by 2.24 when compared to last closing price of 179.03.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) Right Now?

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VEEV is 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VEEV is $205.88, which is $25.72 above the current price. The public float for VEEV is 139.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VEEV on April 19, 2023 was 919.53K shares.

VEEV’s Market Performance

VEEV stock saw an increase of 3.47% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.03% and a quarterly increase of 11.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.94% for Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.77% for VEEV’s stock, with a 1.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VEEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VEEV stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for VEEV by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VEEV in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $195 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to VEEV, setting the target price at $205 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

VEEV Trading at 4.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VEEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +5.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VEEV rose by +3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $178.58. In addition, Veeva Systems Inc. saw 13.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VEEV starting from Chamberlain Paul Edward, who sale 160 shares at the price of $169.42 back on Mar 10. After this action, Chamberlain Paul Edward now owns 16,776 shares of Veeva Systems Inc., valued at $27,107 using the latest closing price.

Cabral Timothy S, the Director of Veeva Systems Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $180.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Cabral Timothy S is holding 83,114 shares at $1,803,955 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VEEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.30 for the present operating margin

+71.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veeva Systems Inc. stands at +22.63. The total capital return value is set at 13.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.51. Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 11.40 for asset returns.

Based on Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV), the company’s capital structure generated 1.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.61. Total debt to assets is 1.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.