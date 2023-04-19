Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VRNS is 0.89.

The public float for VRNS is 105.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VRNS on April 19, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VRNS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) has jumped by 1.19 compared to previous close of 25.21. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VRNS’s Market Performance

VRNS’s stock has risen by 2.37% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.55% and a quarterly rise of 0.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.18% for Varonis Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.61% for VRNS’s stock, with a -1.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRNS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for VRNS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for VRNS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $26 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to VRNS, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on January 30th of the current year.

VRNS Trading at -2.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -1.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNS rose by +2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.33. In addition, Varonis Systems Inc. saw 6.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNS starting from Segev Ofer, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $23.78 back on Jan 05. After this action, Segev Ofer now owns 72,410 shares of Varonis Systems Inc., valued at $35,670 using the latest closing price.

Melamed Guy, the CFO and COO of Varonis Systems Inc., purchase 24,400 shares at $20.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Melamed Guy is holding 490,351 shares at $500,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.79 for the present operating margin

+85.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Varonis Systems Inc. stands at -26.29. The total capital return value is set at -13.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.65. Equity return is now at value -23.80, with -11.80 for asset returns.

Based on Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS), the company’s capital structure generated 63.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.66. Total debt to assets is 30.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.