Valvoline Inc. (VVV) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for VVV is at 1.37.

The public float for VVV is 171.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.29% of that float. The average trading volume for VVV on April 19, 2023 was 1.51M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VVV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) has decreased by -0.32 when compared to last closing price of 34.53.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/01/22 that Valvoline to Sell Its Lubricants Business to Aramco for $2.65 Billion

VVV’s Market Performance

Valvoline Inc. (VVV) has seen a -2.69% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.18% gain in the past month and a -0.78% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for VVV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.26% for VVV’s stock, with a 9.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VVV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VVV stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for VVV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VVV in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $37 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VVV reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for VVV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 06th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to VVV, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on May 12th of the previous year.

VVV Trading at -0.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares surge +3.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVV fell by -2.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.38. In addition, Valvoline Inc. saw 5.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VVV starting from Matheys Heidi J., who sale 5,823 shares at the price of $35.25 back on Apr 04. After this action, Matheys Heidi J. now owns 37,159 shares of Valvoline Inc., valued at $205,261 using the latest closing price.

Gerrald Thomas A. II, the Senior Vice President and CSCO of Valvoline Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $34.57 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Gerrald Thomas A. II is holding 18,534 shares at $103,713 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Valvoline Inc. (VVV) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.