UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) has dropped by -2.84 compared to previous close of 5.45. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/22/22 that Phoenix Suns dealt to mortgage lender and former Michigan State basketball player Mat Ishbia for NBA-record $4 billion: report

Is It Worth Investing in UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) is 12.59x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) is $4.20, which is -$1.2 below the current market price. The public float for UWMC is 89.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 23.31% of that float. On April 19, 2023, UWMC’s average trading volume was 1.07M shares.

UWMC’s Market Performance

The stock of UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) has seen a 0.86% increase in the past week, with a 19.26% rise in the past month, and a 29.46% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.36% for UWMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.38% for UWMC’s stock, with a 32.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UWMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UWMC stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for UWMC by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for UWMC in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $4 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UWMC reach a price target of $2.50. The rating they have provided for UWMC stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Underperform” to UWMC, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

UWMC Trading at 13.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UWMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares surge +13.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UWMC rose by +1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.06. In addition, UWM Holdings Corporation saw 59.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UWMC starting from Czubak Kelly, who purchase 2,439 shares at the price of $4.09 back on Nov 21. After this action, Czubak Kelly now owns 5,316 shares of UWM Holdings Corporation, valued at $9,988 using the latest closing price.

Elezaj Alex, the EVP, Chief Strategy Officer of UWM Holdings Corporation, purchase 277,778 shares at $3.64 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Elezaj Alex is holding 280,658 shares at $1,010,056 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UWMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.30 for the present operating margin

+85.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for UWM Holdings Corporation stands at +2.00. The total capital return value is set at 5.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.36. Equity return is now at value 29.60, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC), the company’s capital structure generated 6,812.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.55. Total debt to assets is 71.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4,078.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.