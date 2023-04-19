Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) has increased by 0.91 when compared to last closing price of 10.39.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for UPWK is at 1.52. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for UPWK is $17.91, which is $7.43 above the current market price. The public float for UPWK is 120.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.88% of that float. The average trading volume for UPWK on April 19, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

UPWK’s Market Performance

UPWK’s stock has seen a 2.75% increase for the week, with a 4.38% rise in the past month and a -16.49% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.22% for Upwork Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.52% for UPWK’s stock, with a -26.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPWK stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for UPWK by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for UPWK in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $21 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UPWK reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for UPWK stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 17th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to UPWK, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on February 11th of the previous year.

UPWK Trading at -7.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares surge +2.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPWK rose by +2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.66. In addition, Upwork Inc. saw 0.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPWK starting from Brown Hayden, who sale 30,378 shares at the price of $10.16 back on Mar 20. After this action, Brown Hayden now owns 964,430 shares of Upwork Inc., valued at $308,716 using the latest closing price.

Marie Olivier, the Chief Accounting Officer of Upwork Inc., sale 958 shares at $10.16 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Marie Olivier is holding 13,659 shares at $9,736 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.86 for the present operating margin

+74.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upwork Inc. stands at -14.54. The total capital return value is set at -10.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.82. Equity return is now at value -36.40, with -8.30 for asset returns.

Based on Upwork Inc. (UPWK), the company’s capital structure generated 233.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.04. Total debt to assets is 53.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 231.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Upwork Inc. (UPWK) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.