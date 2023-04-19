Unum Group (UNM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.78 compared to its previous closing price of 40.91. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/13/21 that Airbnb, Apache, Biogen: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is above average at 6.34x. The 36-month beta value for UNM is also noteworthy at 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for UNM is $48.36, which is $6.62 above than the current price. The public float for UNM is 195.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.71% of that float. The average trading volume of UNM on April 19, 2023 was 1.84M shares.

UNM’s Market Performance

The stock of Unum Group (UNM) has seen a 3.96% increase in the past week, with a 12.50% rise in the past month, and a 0.27% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.40% for UNM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.23% for UNM’s stock, with a 3.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNM stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for UNM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UNM in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $50 based on the research report published on March 20th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNM reach a price target of $53, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for UNM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 15th, 2023.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to UNM, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on March 14th of the current year.

UNM Trading at 0.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +6.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNM rose by +3.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.31. In addition, Unum Group saw 0.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNM starting from LARSON GLORIA C, who purchase 3,270 shares at the price of $39.78 back on Mar 14. After this action, LARSON GLORIA C now owns 119,846 shares of Unum Group, valued at $130,081 using the latest closing price.

IGLESIAS LISA G, the EVP, General Counsel of Unum Group, sale 10,028 shares at $45.28 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that IGLESIAS LISA G is holding 53,305 shares at $454,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Unum Group stands at +10.98. The total capital return value is set at 10.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.53. Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Unum Group (UNM), the company’s capital structure generated 38.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.55. Total debt to assets is 6.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30.

Conclusion

In summary, Unum Group (UNM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.