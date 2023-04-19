Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED)’s stock price has plunge by -0.95relation to previous closing price of 144.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.27% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) Right Now?

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for OLED is at 1.41.

The public float for OLED is 43.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.93% of that float. The average trading volume for OLED on April 19, 2023 was 313.45K shares.

OLED’s Market Performance

OLED stock saw an increase of -5.27% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.89% and a quarterly increase of 12.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.42% for Universal Display Corporation (OLED). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.57% for OLED stock, with a simple moving average of 21.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLED stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for OLED by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OLED in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $135 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OLED reach a price target of $135, previously predicting the price at $190. The rating they have provided for OLED stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 29th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to OLED, setting the target price at $230 in the report published on October 18th of the previous year.

OLED Trading at 1.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares sank -1.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLED fell by -5.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $148.52. In addition, Universal Display Corporation saw 32.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLED starting from LACERTE LAWRENCE, who sale 21,098 shares at the price of $137.56 back on Feb 28. After this action, LACERTE LAWRENCE now owns 140,000 shares of Universal Display Corporation, valued at $2,902,241 using the latest closing price.

LACERTE LAWRENCE, the Director of Universal Display Corporation, sale 30,000 shares at $110.08 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that LACERTE LAWRENCE is holding 160,732 shares at $3,302,305 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.32 for the present operating margin

+76.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universal Display Corporation stands at +33.87. The total capital return value is set at 21.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.18. Equity return is now at value 17.50, with 13.80 for asset returns.

Based on Universal Display Corporation (OLED), the company’s capital structure generated 2.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.51. Total debt to assets is 2.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Universal Display Corporation (OLED) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.