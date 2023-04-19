Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of TransCode Therapeutics Inc.’s (RNAZ) Stock

In the past week, RNAZ stock has gone up by 2.38%, with a monthly gain of 23.61% and a quarterly plunge of -33.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.70% for TransCode Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.66% for RNAZ stock, with a simple moving average of -50.64% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) by analysts is $6.00, which is $5.6 above the current market price. The public float for RNAZ is 8.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.68% of that float. On April 19, 2023, the average trading volume of RNAZ was 1.86M shares.

RNAZ) stock’s latest price update

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ)’s stock price has plunge by 2.72relation to previous closing price of 0.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.38% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RNAZ Trading at -5.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNAZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.67%, as shares surge +17.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNAZ rose by +2.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3581. In addition, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. saw -40.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNAZ starting from Dudley Robert Michael, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.15 back on Sep 14. After this action, Dudley Robert Michael now owns 893,114 shares of TransCode Therapeutics Inc., valued at $23,000 using the latest closing price.

Fitzgerald Thomas A, the Chief Financial Officer of TransCode Therapeutics Inc., purchase 12,000 shares at $1.27 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Fitzgerald Thomas A is holding 139,377 shares at $15,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNAZ

Equity return is now at value -171.70, with -133.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

To sum up, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.