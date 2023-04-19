Understanding the 6.24% Volatility Levels of ReNew Energy Global Plc’s (RNW) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) has gone down by -1.94% for the week, with a 15.59% rise in the past month and a -11.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.24% for RNW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.36% for RNW stock, with a simple moving average of -7.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RNW is $726.46, which is $3.28 above than the current price. The public float for RNW is 93.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.09% of that float. The average trading volume of RNW on April 19, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

RNW) stock’s latest price update

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW)’s stock price has decreased by -3.30 compared to its previous closing price of 5.75. However, the company has seen a -1.94% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNW

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RNW reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for RNW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 07th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to RNW, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

RNW Trading at 7.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.98%, as shares surge +25.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNW fell by -1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.38. In addition, ReNew Energy Global Plc saw 1.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.04 for the present operating margin

+68.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for ReNew Energy Global Plc stands at -27.11. The total capital return value is set at 4.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.41. Equity return is now at value -7.50, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Based on ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW), the company’s capital structure generated 330.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.78. Total debt to assets is 61.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 318.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In summary, ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.