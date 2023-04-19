Understanding the 4.19% Volatility Levels of Rocket Companies Inc.’s (RKT) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) has seen a -9.48% decrease in the past week, with a 3.70% gain in the past month, and a 7.67% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.19% for RKT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.36% for RKT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT) Right Now?

Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for RKT is $7.82, which is -$1.29 below the current price. The public float for RKT is 116.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 28.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RKT on April 19, 2023 was 3.11M shares.

RKT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT) has dropped by -2.07 compared to previous close of 9.17. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/16/22 that Rocket Shares Downgraded on Sinking Loan Originations

Analysts’ Opinion of RKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RKT stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for RKT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for RKT in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $7 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to RKT, setting the target price at $8.50 in the report published on September 06th of the previous year.

RKT Trading at 2.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares surge +7.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RKT fell by -9.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.04. In addition, Rocket Companies Inc. saw 28.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RKT starting from Rizik Matthew, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $6.95 back on Dec 27. After this action, Rizik Matthew now owns 571,502 shares of Rocket Companies Inc., valued at $13,900 using the latest closing price.

Rizik Matthew, the Director of Rocket Companies Inc., purchase 2,900 shares at $7.30 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that Rizik Matthew is holding 569,502 shares at $21,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.59 for the present operating margin

+97.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rocket Companies Inc. stands at +1.21. The total capital return value is set at 4.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.32. Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT), the company’s capital structure generated 1,794.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.72. Total debt to assets is 51.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,490.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.