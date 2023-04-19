Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is 9.04x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TSN is 0.74. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for TSN is 282.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.56% of that float. On April 19, 2023, TSN’s average trading volume was 3.20M shares.

Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN)’s stock price has plunge by -0.93relation to previous closing price of 61.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.90% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/06/23 that Tyson Foods Profit Tumbles as Costs Rise, Demand Weakens

TSN’s Market Performance

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) has seen a -1.90% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.98% gain in the past month and a -6.87% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.78% for TSN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.63% for TSN stock, with a simple moving average of -10.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSN stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for TSN by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for TSN in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $66 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TSN reach a price target of $66, previously predicting the price at $91. The rating they have provided for TSN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 07th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to TSN, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on November 28th of the previous year.

TSN Trading at 2.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares surge +3.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSN fell by -1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.42. In addition, Tyson Foods Inc. saw -2.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSN starting from Miller Shane, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $64.44 back on Dec 05. After this action, Miller Shane now owns 30,921 shares of Tyson Foods Inc., valued at $322,186 using the latest closing price.

Miller Shane, the Group President Fresh Meats of Tyson Foods Inc., sale 6,608 shares at $67.75 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Miller Shane is holding 30,921 shares at $447,692 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSN

Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.