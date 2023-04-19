Home  »  Trending   »  Trading Update: Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Stock Endur...

Trading Update: Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Stock Endures 12.35% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) has gone up by 63.87% for the week, with a 131.12% rise in the past month and a 101.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.35% for TIO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 66.41% for TIO stock, with a simple moving average of 126.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.32. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) by analysts is $6.25, which is $4.3 above the current market price. The public float for TIO is 108.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.39% of that float. On April 19, 2023, the average trading volume of TIO was 703.54K shares.

TIO) stock’s latest price update

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.09 in relation to its previous close of 1.91. However, the company has experienced a 63.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TIO Trading at 88.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.26%, as shares surge +125.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIO rose by +63.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +244.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2260. In addition, Tingo Group Inc. saw 134.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -7.98 for the present operating margin
  • +40.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tingo Group Inc. stands at -32.23. Equity return is now at value -16.40, with -8.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

