Trading Update: Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Stock Endures 10.02% Monthly Volatility

In the past week, NRGV stock has gone down by -17.86%, with a monthly decline of -27.15% and a quarterly plunge of -54.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.02% for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.09% for NRGV’s stock, with a -60.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for NRGV is 109.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.86% of that float. On April 19, 2023, NRGV’s average trading volume was 1.70M shares.

NRGV) stock’s latest price update

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV)’s stock price has plunge by -10.56relation to previous closing price of 1.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -17.86% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRGV

Chardan Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NRGV reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for NRGV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 29th, 2022.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to NRGV, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on March 22nd of the previous year.

NRGV Trading at -42.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRGV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.63%, as shares sank -23.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRGV fell by -17.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9410. In addition, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. saw -48.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRGV starting from Pedretti Andrea, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $1.95 back on Apr 03. After this action, Pedretti Andrea now owns 2,215,098 shares of Energy Vault Holdings Inc., valued at $48,745 using the latest closing price.

Piconi Robert, the Chief Executive Officer of Energy Vault Holdings Inc., purchase 40,000 shares at $2.24 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Piconi Robert is holding 6,443,192 shares at $89,728 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRGV

Equity return is now at value -21.70, with -15.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.