Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) is above average at 48.95x. The 36-month beta value for TW is also noteworthy at 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TW is $83.50, which is $11.29 above than the current price. The public float for TW is 110.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.70% of that float. The average trading volume of TW on April 19, 2023 was 849.91K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TW) stock’s latest price update

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.03 in relation to its previous close of 71.76. However, the company has experienced a 2.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/12/21 that Insurance Brokers Sell Assets to Win Approval for $35 Billion Merger

TW’s Market Performance

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) has seen a 2.42% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -4.53% decline in the past month and a 0.26% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.67% for TW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.66% for TW’s stock, with a 8.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TW stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for TW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TW in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $74 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TW reach a price target of $67. The rating they have provided for TW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to TW, setting the target price at $91 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

TW Trading at -0.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares sank -3.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TW rose by +2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.36. In addition, Tradeweb Markets Inc. saw 11.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TW starting from BERNS STEVEN, who sale 394 shares at the price of $74.50 back on Apr 10. After this action, BERNS STEVEN now owns 731 shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc., valued at $29,353 using the latest closing price.

Furber Sara, the Chief Financial Officer of Tradeweb Markets Inc., sale 8,210 shares at $73.52 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Furber Sara is holding 62,691 shares at $603,566 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.39 for the present operating margin

+84.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tradeweb Markets Inc. stands at +26.00. The total capital return value is set at 7.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.40. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.56. Total debt to assets is 0.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.01.

Conclusion

In summary, Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.